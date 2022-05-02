© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Do Vermont social media users care?

Published May 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
How do you use social media? This hour, "Vermont Edition" looks at the purchase of social media platform Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, and explores questions about how and why we use social media today.

Live call-in discussion: Elon Musk is buying Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur says free speech is motivating his purchase. This hour, we talk with a CNN reporter about the Twitter sale and discuss the role social media plays in our lives today and if the sale matters to Vermont social media users.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Vermont Edition Arts & CultureTechnologySocial Media
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith