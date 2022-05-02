Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Do Vermont social media users care?

Live call-in discussion: Elon Musk is buying Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur says free speech is motivating his purchase. This hour, we talk with a CNN reporter about the Twitter sale and discuss the role social media plays in our lives today and if the sale matters to Vermont social media users.

Part of why the Twitter thing feels like such a big deal is because it directly embodies several unresolved societal dialogues: About the power of billionaires, how tech should be regulated, and what voluntary expectations should govern digital speech https://t.co/yoyr9JQDf7 — Brian Fung (@b_fung) April 26, 2022

Our guests are:



Brian Fung , a reporter for CNN covering technology and business, who explains Musk's purchase of Twitter

, a reporter for CNN covering technology and business, who explains Musk's purchase of Twitter Sophia Rabe , founder and CEO of Olive and Milo Social, a Burlington-based social media marketing and strategy company

, founder and CEO of Olive and Milo Social, a Burlington-based social media marketing and strategy company Matty Benedetto, who uses multiple social media platforms and websites to share his Unnecessary Inventions

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.