Vermont Edition

Will more EV charging stations and incentives lead Vermonters to buy more electric vehicles?

Published May 3, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Electric Car Charging
Toby Talbot/AP
/
AP
Vermont plans to use federal and state funds to add charging stations across the state.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont wants to have 170,000 electric vehicles on its road by 2030. But high prices and low supply of electric cars are stopping many Vermonters from buying an EV. The cars’ mileage ranges and limited charging stations are keeping others from taking the plunge.

Meanwhile, the state is gearing up to spend millions in federal and state dollars to improve the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. More financial incentives are in the works, as well, which could make EVs affordable to more Vermonters.

Our guests:

  • Suzy Hodgson, founding member, LiveGreenVT
  • Patrick Murphy, sustainability and innovations project manager with Vermont Agency of Transportation
  • Dave Roberts, Drive Electric Vermont coordinator at nonprofit Vermont Energy Investment Corporation

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 4, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

