vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Tech tips and cybersecurity: keeping your smartphone or computer working (and secure)

Published May 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
An outline of the state of Vermont in front of dark navy blue background, with neon blue outlines for the state and computer networks
inkoly
/
iStock
Can you fix your own computer? Do you take steps to keep your email or other online data from getting hacked? This hour, Vermont Edition is talking tech, computers and cybersecurity with two Vermont computer experts.

Live call-in discussion: Whether it's a smartphone, tablet, desktop or smart appliance, it's almost impossible to get through the day without using a computer. Making sure they work correctly — and keeping the data on those machines safe — is more important than ever. This hour, we're talking tech tips and cybersecurity with two Vermont computer experts.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 5, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition TechnologyHackingCybersecurityVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith