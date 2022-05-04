Tech tips and cybersecurity: keeping your smartphone or computer working (and secure)

Live call-in discussion: Whether it's a smartphone, tablet, desktop or smart appliance, it's almost impossible to get through the day without using a computer. Making sure they work correctly — and keeping the data on those machines safe — is more important than ever. This hour, we're talking tech tips and cybersecurity with two Vermont computer experts.

Our guests are:



Theresa McDonough , owner of Tech Medic repair shops in Middlebury and Shelburne

, owner of Tech Medic repair shops in Middlebury and Shelburne Mich Kabay, a retired professor of computer security and information systems at Norwich University

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 5, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.