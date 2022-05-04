© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Why Army veteran Gerald Malloy wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Published May 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
A man wearing a blue shirt, red tie and black suit coat stands before a lush verdant background
Malloy campaign, courtesy
/
Gerald Malloy is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, looking to fill a vacancy left by the retirement of Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy.

A Perkinsville U.S. Army veteran who has worked in emergency management programs in New England is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican, seeking the seat set to be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Leahy, a Democrat, announced he would not seek re-election.

Malloy joins Vermont Edition to talk about his reasons for running and the issues he considers core to his campaign.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Government & PoliticsPatrick LeahyVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith