The great bagel debate: Finding the best bagels in and around Vermont

Live call-in discussion: It's time to take a break from the news and discuss one of our favorite chewy, yeasty treats—bagels. Who has the best bagels—New York, Montreal or the indie bagel makers of Vermont and New Hampshire? Is it possible for a novice baker to make a great bagel at home? What's the most popular bagel flavor? And where can you find the best lox in Vermont?

Our guests are:



Katie Stamper, owner of uvjustbagels

Adam Jones, owner of Myer's Bagels

Martin Philip, baker and author at King Arthur Baking Company

Broadcast live on Friday, May 6, at noon.

