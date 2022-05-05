© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

The great bagel debate: Finding the best bagels in and around Vermont

Published May 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
This hour, Vermont Edition discusses where to find the best bagels and how to make your own.

Live call-in discussion: It's time to take a break from the news and discuss one of our favorite chewy, yeasty treats—bagels. Who has the best bagels—New York, Montreal or the indie bagel makers of Vermont and New Hampshire? Is it possible for a novice baker to make a great bagel at home? What's the most popular bagel flavor? And where can you find the best lox in Vermont?

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, May 6, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

