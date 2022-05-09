© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Vermont workers are part of growing momentum around labor unions. Why now?

Published May 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
NLRB Mandatory-Meetings
Joshua Bessex
/
AP
Starbucks' employees in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize late last year.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has a long history of labor activity and unions, from Barre's granite cutters of the late 1880s to today's Starbucks employees in South Burlington. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak looks into the recent momentum behind unionizing, and what it means for Vermont and the country.

Employees at the South Burlington Starbucks have notified the company of their intent to form a union and hope workers at other stores in the state will follow their lead. Employees are seeking higher wages, more consistent schedules and better training. A Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement the company would prefer to work with employees as partners, without a union between them, but that the company has fully honored the process laid out by the National Labor Relations Board and encouraged workers to exercise their right to vote on whether to form a union.

The store is part of a nationwide unionization push at the coffee chain that began last year in Buffalo, New York, and at other companies, such as Amazon. Some labor experts say the COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to essential workers, as many people in the service industries either lost their jobs or worked through the pandemic, creating momentum for labor organizers.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 10, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition EmploymentWorkplaceUnionsVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer