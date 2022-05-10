© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

How the pandemic has affected Vermont’s organ donation program

Published May 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
This hour, we're talking about organ donation in Vermont and how donations, transplants and recipients have been affected by the pandemic.

Live call-in discussion: Organ donation is rare, but life-changing, and can give recipients another chance at life. This hour, we’re discussing what organ transplants look like in Vermont, and how the pandemic affected organ donations and those living with a donated organ.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 11, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
