Vermont Edition

Why Warren physician Niki Thran wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Published May 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
A woman with blond hair wearing a black sweater smiles at the camera before a woody, natural background
Dr Niki Thran is a Warren physician running as for the U.S. Senate. She's one of three Democrats competing for the party's nomination in Vermont's Aug. 9 primary election.

Dr. Niki Thran is an emergency physician working at a community hospital in Randolph. Outside of her medical roles, she's also worked with Democrat-aligned organizations at the town and county level. Now she's seeking the Democratic party's nomination to the U.S. Senate.

The Senate seat will open this fall due to the announced retirement of Sen. Patrick Leahy.

In seeking her party's nomination, Thran is running against Isaac Evans-Frantz, a Brattleboro activist, and Rep. Peter Welch.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

