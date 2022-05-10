Why Warren physician Niki Thran wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Dr. Niki Thran is an emergency physician working at a community hospital in Randolph. Outside of her medical roles, she's also worked with Democrat-aligned organizations at the town and county level. Now she's seeking the Democratic party's nomination to the U.S. Senate.

The Senate seat will open this fall due to the announced retirement of Sen. Patrick Leahy.

In seeking her party's nomination, Thran is running against Isaac Evans-Frantz, a Brattleboro activist, and Rep. Peter Welch.

