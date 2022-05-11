Vermont to end COVID dashboard, but hospitalizations are rising

Live call-in discussion: The Vermont Department of Health will be phasing out its public COVID-19 dashboard , which tracks virus data such as daily case counts, positivity rates and hospitalizations. The state will instead issue a weekly virus report with key data, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announced.

The move comes as Vermont's average hospitalizations and deaths are on the upswing, and the test positivity rate is above 14%. This hour, we'll ask Levine to explain the state's pivot on data and why Vermont and other New England states are currently seeing increases in cases.

Our guests are:



Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont health commissioner

Vermont health commissioner Dr. Tim Plante, a general internist, epidemiologist and assistant professor of medicine at University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, May 12, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.