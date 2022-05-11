© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont to end COVID dashboard, but hospitalizations are rising

Published May 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
Top view of medical accessories for diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus, pulse oximeter, vaccine with syringe and thermometer, blue background, flat lay.
Aleksandr Uglov
/
iStockphoto
This hour, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and general internist Dr. Tim Plante discuss what to expect of the pandemic in the near term.

Live call-in discussion: The Vermont Department of Health will be phasing out its public COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks virus data such as daily case counts, positivity rates and hospitalizations. The state will instead issue a weekly virus report with key data, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announced.

The move comes as Vermont's average hospitalizations and deaths are on the upswing, and the test positivity rate is above 14%. This hour, we'll ask Levine to explain the state's pivot on data and why Vermont and other New England states are currently seeing increases in cases.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont health commissioner
  • Dr. Tim Plante, a general internist, epidemiologist and assistant professor of medicine at University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, May 12, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition COVID-19Department of HealthHospitalsUVM Medical CenterVermont Edition