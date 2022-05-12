Megan Mayhew Bergman weaves the climate crisis into her new book

With climate change wreaking havoc on communities around the world, many of us wonder what kind of world will be left to our children. In her latest book, Vermont writer Megan Mayhew Bergman explores the idea of inheritance amid disaster.

The stories and novella of How Strange A Season circle around themes of climate change, Southern culture, birthright and humans’ fraught place in the natural world. In one story, a woman reexamines her life after inheriting a glass house in coastal California. In another, a farmer wrestles with her late father’s legacy and the struggling peach farm he left for her to salvage.

How Strange a Season is Bergman’s third book of short stories. She also directs Middlebury College’s environmental writing program and the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference. Mayhew Bergman spoke to Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak about how she conceptualizes home, manages her fears about the future of the natural world and finds beauty in her daily life at her farm in Shaftsbury.

Broadcast on Friday, May 13, 2022, at noon.

