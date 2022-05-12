© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont's bee populations are failing. Here's what you can do to help

Published May 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
A bumblebee pollinates high bush blueberries. This hour, we're talking about the health of Vermont's bees.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has more than 300 species of bees, from wild bumblebees to domestic honeybees. And many plants need those bees to pollinate. But many bee species are dying—threatened by climate change, pesticides and disease.

This hour, we’re going to look at the interdependence between bees, plants and humans, and we'll ask bee experts what Vermonters can do right now to help the bee populations.

One suggestion is to follow the "No Mow May" movement, which recommends letting lawns go unmowed for the month to increase food and habitat for pollinators.

We'll also talk about the trials and tribulations of managing hives with a longtime beekeeper and somebody who has been at it for a little over a year.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer