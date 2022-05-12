Vermont's bee populations are failing. Here's what you can do to help

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has more than 300 species of bees, from wild bumblebees to domestic honeybees. And many plants need those bees to pollinate. But many bee species are dying—threatened by climate change, pesticides and disease.

This hour, we’re going to look at the interdependence between bees, plants and humans, and we'll ask bee experts what Vermonters can do right now to help the bee populations.

One suggestion is to follow the "No Mow May" movement, which recommends letting lawns go unmowed for the month to increase food and habitat for pollinators.

We'll also talk about the trials and tribulations of managing hives with a longtime beekeeper and somebody who has been at it for a little over a year.

Our guests are:



Spencer Hardy , bee biologist, Vermont Center for Ecostudies

, bee biologist, Vermont Center for Ecostudies Charles "Chas" Mraz , third-generation beekeeper at Champlain Valley Apiaries in Middlebury

, third-generation beekeeper at Champlain Valley Apiaries in Middlebury Becca Worple, a beekeeper at Golden Dog Farm in Jeffersonville

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, May 13, 2022.

