Reporter roundtable: What Vermont lawmakers did — and didn't — accomplish this session

Live call-in discussion: From passing an $8 billion budget to reforming the pension program for state employees and cutting taxes for families with young children, Vermont’s lawmakers accomplished a lot this session.

But there were still a few key bills that got vetoed or where a compromise couldn't be reached. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will speak with statehouse reporters on the big takeaways of the session that wrapped up last Thursday.

Our guests are:



Lola Duffort , political reporter for VTDigger

, political reporter for VTDigger Bob Kinzel, senior reporter at VPR

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 17, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

