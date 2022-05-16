© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Reporter roundtable: What Vermont lawmakers did — and didn't — accomplish this session

Published May 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
Front of statehouse in Montpelier on Spring day.
Abagael Giles
/
VPR
Vermont lawmakers ended the legislative session last Thursday. This hour, what they passed and didn't pass.

Live call-in discussion: From passing an $8 billion budget to reforming the pension program for state employees and cutting taxes for families with young children, Vermont’s lawmakers accomplished a lot this session.

But there were still a few key bills that got vetoed or where a compromise couldn't be reached. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will speak with statehouse reporters on the big takeaways of the session that wrapped up last Thursday.

Our guests are:

  • Lola Duffort, political reporter for VTDigger
  • Bob Kinzel, senior reporter at VPR

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 17, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Vermont LegislatureGovernment & PoliticsEducationTaxesEnergy & EnvironmentVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer