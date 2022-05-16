Reporter roundtable: What Vermont lawmakers did — and didn't — accomplish this session
Live call-in discussion: From passing an $8 billion budget to reforming the pension program for state employees and cutting taxes for families with young children, Vermont’s lawmakers accomplished a lot this session.
But there were still a few key bills that got vetoed or where a compromise couldn't be reached. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will speak with statehouse reporters on the big takeaways of the session that wrapped up last Thursday.
Our guests are:
- Lola Duffort, political reporter for VTDigger
- Bob Kinzel, senior reporter at VPR
Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 17, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
