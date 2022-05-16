Why Rutland physician Louis Meyers wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

Efforts to fill Vermont's one and only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has drawn two Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates to the political race, and all of them are women, except one: Dr. Louis Meyers, a Rutland physician. This hour, we hear from Meyers about why he wants to be the Democratic nominee for the job and what he'd prioritize in Washington if elected.

The House seat will become open this fall because Rep. Peter Welch is running for the U.S. Senate in the wake of Sen. Patrick Leahy's retirement announcement.

Also vying for the Democratic nomination are state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, self-described progressive Sianay Chase Clifford, current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

