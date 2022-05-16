© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Why Rutland physician Louis Meyers wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

Published May 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Rutland physician Louis Meyers is one of five Democratic candidates seeking Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House. The party's nominee will be decided in the Aug. 9 primary.

Efforts to fill Vermont's one and only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has drawn two Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates to the political race, and all of them are women, except one: Dr. Louis Meyers, a Rutland physician. This hour, we hear from Meyers about why he wants to be the Democratic nominee for the job and what he'd prioritize in Washington if elected.

The House seat will become open this fall because Rep. Peter Welch is running for the U.S. Senate in the wake of Sen. Patrick Leahy's retirement announcement.

Also vying for the Democratic nomination are state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, self-described progressive Sianay Chase Clifford, current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition Government & PoliticsElection 2022Peter Welch
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
