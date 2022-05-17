© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

They're baaaack: Spongy moth caterpillars return with new name, same drama

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Dozens of brown furry caterpillars, close together, climb up a tree trunk.
Invasive spongy moth caterpillars can harm trees and cause rashes for human.

Live call-in discussion: Many Vermonters are noticing an influx of spongy moth larvae on their trees — and in some cases, on their bodies. Recent dry conditions limited the presence of a fungus that naturally kills the invasive species, leading to an overabundance of the tiny caterpillars that chomp through the leaves of deciduous trees.

The moth, known by the scientific name Lymantria dispar, went through a rebranding earlier this year as part of the Entomological Society's Better Names Project. Its previous name contained a racial slur.

This hour, we speak with an insect expert and a forester about what this year’s infestation means for Vermont’s deciduous trees. We'll also share some tips for keeping the pests at bay.

Our guests are:

  • Judy Rosovsky, state entomologist, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
  • Tim Smith, city forester and arborist, Rutland

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, May 18, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition Agency of AgricultureForestsTreesInvasives
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
