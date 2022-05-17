© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Why Burlington accountant Ericka Redic wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

Published May 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Ericka Redic is among the candidates vying to fill the state's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for grabs this year, as Peter Welch leaves the post as he seeks to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate. This hour, we're speaking to Ericka Redic, a Republican candidate seeking her party's nomination for the seat in Vermont's Aug. 9 primary.

Redic is a Burlington accountant and bookkeeper. She also actively shares her political views on social media and YouTube channels.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
