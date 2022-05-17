Why Burlington accountant Ericka Redic wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for grabs this year, as Peter Welch leaves the post as he seeks to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate. This hour, we're speaking to Ericka Redic, a Republican candidate seeking her party's nomination for the seat in Vermont's Aug. 9 primary.

Redic is a Burlington accountant and bookkeeper. She also actively shares her political views on social media and YouTube channels.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.