In the wake of the Buffalo shooting, how are Vermonters fostering diversity, equity and inclusion?

Live call-in discussion: A mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people and injured three, and authorities are investigating it as a racially motived hate crime. This hour, we're talking about the tragedy, and the work being done in Vermont around diversity, equity and inclusion, from cities and towns, to big organizations.

Our guests are:



Tami , a South Burlington resident from the Buffalo neighborhood that was targeted in Saturday's attack

, a South Burlington resident from the Buffalo neighborhood that was targeted in Saturday's attack Al Wakefield , leader of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative

, leader of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative Mary Gannon , a racial equity educator and consultant

, a racial equity educator and consultant Rep. Kevin "Coach" Christie, a Black state lawmaker from Hartford

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, May 19, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

