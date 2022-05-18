© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

In the wake of the Buffalo shooting, how are Vermonters fostering diversity, equity and inclusion?

Published May 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
A Black woman carries a pink sign that reads "Black Lives Matter" in front of the Buffalo, NY supermarket where a racially-motivated mass shooting occured
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Sharon Doyle holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday.

Live call-in discussion: A mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people and injured three, and authorities are investigating it as a racially motived hate crime. This hour, we're talking about the tragedy, and the work being done in Vermont around diversity, equity and inclusion, from cities and towns, to big organizations.

Our guests are:

  • Tami, a South Burlington resident from the Buffalo neighborhood that was targeted in Saturday's attack
  • Al Wakefield, leader of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative
  • Mary Gannon, a racial equity educator and consultant
  • Rep. Kevin "Coach" Christie, a Black state lawmaker from Hartford

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, May 19, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
