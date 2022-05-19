Vermont farmers markets return strong after some pandemic hiccups

Live call-in discussion: It’s that exciting time of year, when farmers markets return and Vermonters line up for produce, flowers and other local goodies. This hour, we’ll hear about what’s new at some of the state’s most popular markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic led some markets to close during the past two years, and resulted in fewer vendors at others. But farmers market leaders say they are expecting more vendors and strong attendance by tourists and locals this year.

Our guests are:



Andrew Graham , direct markets coordinator, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) and Vermont Farmers Market Association (VTFMA)

, direct markets coordinator, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) and Vermont Farmers Market Association (VTFMA) Hannah Stearns, market director, Burlington Farmers Market

market director, Burlington Farmers Market Meghan Houlihan, manager, Brattleboro Area Farmers' Market

Editor's note: NOFA-VT and Burlington Farmers Market are VPR underwriters.

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022.

