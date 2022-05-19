© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont farmers markets return strong after some pandemic hiccups

Published May 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
Unidentified woman buys plants at Rutland farmers market
Nina Keck
/
VPR
This hour, host Connor Cyrus will talk about what's new at Vermont's farmers markets.

Live call-in discussion: It’s that exciting time of year, when farmers markets return and Vermonters line up for produce, flowers and other local goodies. This hour, we’ll hear about what’s new at some of the state’s most popular markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic led some markets to close during the past two years, and resulted in fewer vendors at others. But farmers market leaders say they are expecting more vendors and strong attendance by tourists and locals this year.

Our guests are:

  • Andrew Graham, direct markets coordinator, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) and Vermont Farmers Market Association (VTFMA)
  • Hannah Stearns, market director, Burlington Farmers Market
  • Meghan Houlihan, manager, Brattleboro Area Farmers' Market

Editor's note: NOFA-VT and Burlington Farmers Market are VPR underwriters.

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
