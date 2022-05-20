© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Graduating seniors reflect on their pandemic high school years — and what comes next

Published May 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
Three high schools seniors sit at a table: from left, a white man wearing a white hoodie, a white woman wearing a gray hoodie, and an African
Connor Cyrus
/
VPR
Graduating Burlington High School seniors Peter Kuypers (left), Rebecca Cunningham (center), and Qumar Ibrahim reflect on their pandemic high school years.

Senior year of high school evokes many memories: your last final exams, college applications, prom, senior skip day, graduation and friendships. The class of 2022 is no different, except for the fact that the past two years of their high school education came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus recently visited Burlington High School and spoke with graduating seniors Peter Kuypers, Rebecca Cunningham and Qumar Ibrahim about their high school experiences and what they're doing next.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
