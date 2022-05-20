Graduating seniors reflect on their pandemic high school years — and what comes next

Senior year of high school evokes many memories: your last final exams, college applications, prom, senior skip day, graduation and friendships. The class of 2022 is no different, except for the fact that the past two years of their high school education came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus recently visited Burlington High School and spoke with graduating seniors Peter Kuypers, Rebecca Cunningham and Qumar Ibrahim about their high school experiences and what they're doing next.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022.

