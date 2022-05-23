High 80s in May? Where extreme weather, climate change intersect

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters seem surrounded by examples of extreme weather these days. In parts of the state, 89 degree days ... in May. A tornado in New Hampshire. Deadly thunderstorms leaving thousands without power in southern Quebec.

This hour, host Connor Cyrus will explore recent extreme weather events and whether climate change is leading to more of them. We'll also discuss what drought means long term for Vermonters, and whether we should expect more forest fires.

Our guests are:



Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Vermont State Climatologist

Vermont State Climatologist Scott Whittier, warning coordination meteorologist, National Weather Service

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 24, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

