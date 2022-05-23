© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

High 80s in May? Where extreme weather, climate change intersect

Published May 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
A photo of orange sun rays casting an orange glow across a partly cloudy sky
niuniu/Getty Images
/
iStock
This hour, host Connor Cyrus will explore recent extreme weather events and whether climate change is leading to more of them.

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters seem surrounded by examples of extreme weather these days. In parts of the state, 89 degree days ... in May. A tornado in New Hampshire. Deadly thunderstorms leaving thousands without power in southern Quebec.

This hour, host Connor Cyrus will explore recent extreme weather events and whether climate change is leading to more of them. We'll also discuss what drought means long term for Vermonters, and whether we should expect more forest fires.

Our guests are:

  • Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Vermont State Climatologist
  • Scott Whittier, warning coordination meteorologist, National Weather Service

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 24, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition WeatherClimate ChangeVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer