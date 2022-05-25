Live call-in: Mass shootings, George Floyd and how to make sense of it all
Live call-in discussion: Twenty-one people, including 19 children, are dead after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This comes less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. And today, May 25, 2022, is the two-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.
It's all a lot, all at once. We want to hear how you're doing.
Our guests are:
- Dr. John Koutras, a general adult and child psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor at UVM's Larner College of Medicine
- Jane Lindholm, host of But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids, a show that has helped have difficult conversations with kids about violence
Call us between noon and 1 p.m. at 1-800-639-2211, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.org.
Here are some additional resources:
- But Why: Talking To Kids About Violence In the News
- NPR Life Kit: What to say to kids when the news is scary
- Brave Little State: How To Support Vermonters Of Color: An Illustrated Guide
- JOLTED, a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn't happen in Vermont
- If you need a break from the news, try VPR Classical
Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, May 25, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
