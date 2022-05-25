© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Live call-in: Mass shootings, George Floyd and how to make sense of it all

Published May 25, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
A photo of one person leaning over and comforting three people in distress.
Dario Lopez-Mills
/
Associated Press
The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Live call-in discussion: Twenty-one people, including 19 children, are dead after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This comes less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. And today, May 25, 2022, is the two-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

It's all a lot, all at once. We want to hear how you're doing.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. John Koutras, a general adult and child psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor at UVM's Larner College of Medicine
  • Jane Lindholm, host of But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids, a show that has helped have difficult conversations with kids about violence

Call us between noon and 1 p.m. at 1-800-639-2211, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.org.

Here are some additional resources:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, May 25, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition GunsRace & IdentityKids & ParentingVermont Edition
VPR Staff
See stories by VPR Staff