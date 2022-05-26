© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Encore rebroadcast: For some Vermont parents, racial differences hit close to home

Published May 26, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
The hand of a Black child wraps around the fingers of a white adult.
Claudiad
/
iStock
In this rebroadcast of a show that first aired in March, we talk about transracial adoptions in Vermont.

Encore broadcast: Parenting is hard, regardless of one's background. But what happens when white Vermonters decide to adopt a Black child, without the lived experience of being Black in a majority white state? This hour, we talk with an adoption specialist about how the thinking behind being "color blind" has changed over the years. We'll hear from a white couple about the implicit and explicit biases they face raising Black children. We'll also hear from a white mother and Black daughter who are learning about Blackness and what it means to see and appreciate diversity.

Our guests are:

  • Kate Van Wagner, options coordinator at Lund
  • Jessica and Ben Edgerly Walsh, parents
  • Tese and Maddy Ziminsky, mother and daughter

This show originally aired live on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at noon. It will be rebroadcast on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at noon, and again at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith