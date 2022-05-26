© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Why Vermont's women brewers are organizing to support one another

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Young group of people having fun cheering with beer outdoor at bar restaurant - Soft focus on right hand holding glass
DisobeyArt/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
A new Vermont chapter of the Pink Boots Society is forming for women who work at breweries, distilleries and bars.

Live call-in discussion: Women and nonbinary people who work at breweries, distilleries and bars are coming together to support one another. The Vermont chapter of the Pink Boots Society aims to give encouragement and training to people who work in the male-dominated fermentation and alcoholic beverage industries.

A few years ago, Vermonters started a similar group but struggled to get enough participants. This hour, we’ll hear from the new group's leaders on why it's important to have this type of community in Vermont now.

Our guests are:

  • Julie Smith, co-leader of the Vermont chapter of the Pink Boots Society and lab manager at Lawson’s Finest Liquids
  • Clara Walsh, co-leader of the Vermont chapter of the Pink Boots Society and bartender at Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier

Editor’s note: Lawson’s and Three Penny Taproom are VPR underwriters

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, May 26, 2022.

