© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

What will happen to Green River Reservoir if its dam is decommissioned?

Published May 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
Green River Reservoir.jpg
Tom Rogers
/
Tom Rogers
This hour, Vermont Edition will discuss the possible decommissioning of the dam that created the Green River Reservoir.

Live call-in discussion: Morrisville Water & Light, the utility that operates the Green River hydroelectric dam in Lamoille County, has said it is too costly to keep operating the dam and wants to decommission it. This has spurred a flurry of questions about what would happen to the Green River Reservoir, a lake created by the dam in the 1940s. The lake and surrounding wilderness area are beloved by kayakers, campers and nature enthusiasts.

Our guests are:

  • Penny Jones, general manager, Morrisville Water & Light Department
  • Sally Laughlin, president of the Friends of Green River Reservoir, a nonprofit membership group working to preserve the reservoir
  • Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Agency of Natural ResourcesVermont State ParksEnergy & EnvironmentPublic Utility CommissionVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer