Why West Charleston's Anya Tynio wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

Anya Tynio is one of two Republican candidates who want to represent Vermonters in the U.S. House of Representatives. She's seeking her party's nomination in the Aug. 9 primary.

Tynio, who has sought Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House before, lives in the Northeast Kingdom village of West Charleston, where she works in operations and employee management. She joins Vermont Edition to discuss the issues she is focusing on in the election.

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

