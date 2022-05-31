© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont students push for action in the wake of recent mass shootings

Published May 31, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT
A chalk drawing that reads "We Demand Action" in front of Essex High School.
Last week, hundreds of students at Essex High School walked out of class to demand action in response to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Live call-in discussion: In the wake of recent mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Vermont students are pushing for change. This hour, we’ll hear from high school students from around Vermont about what changes they think would make them feel safer in their schools and communities. We'll also speak to a researcher who looks at how communities respond in the aftermath of mass shootings.

Our guests are:

  • Maddie Ahmadi, with the Students Demand Action chapter at Essex High School, who took part in that school's walk-out last week
  • Emma Worton, a junior at Rutland High School
  • Jaclyn Schildkraut, associate professor of criminal justice at the State University of New York at Oswego, who focuses on prevention and response strategies and supporting shooting survivors
  • Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus in the political science department at SUNY Cortland

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
