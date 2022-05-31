Vermont students push for action in the wake of recent mass shootings

Live call-in discussion: In the wake of recent mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Vermont students are pushing for change. This hour, we’ll hear from high school students from around Vermont about what changes they think would make them feel safer in their schools and communities. We'll also speak to a researcher who looks at how communities respond in the aftermath of mass shootings.

Maddie Ahmadi , with the Students Demand Action chapter at Essex High School, who took part in that school's walk-out last week

, a junior at Rutland High School Jaclyn Schildkraut , associate professor of criminal justice at the State University of New York at Oswego, who focuses on prevention and response strategies and supporting shooting survivors

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

