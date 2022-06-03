© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Exclusive interview with Bill Stenger before he serves time for EB-5 scandal

Published June 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors about his interview with Bill Stenger.

Bill Stenger, the Northeast Kingdom developer and former president of Jay Peak, will be in prison in a few days. He was sentenced to 18 months for his role in the EB-5 scandal — the largest financial fraud in Vermont history.

Stenger, along with his partners, proposed a slew of projects throughout the region. Some of them got built, others were never finished. The developers misused millions of dollars of foreign investments and were eventually indicted by federal prosecutors. Stenger pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in the fraud.

He hasn’t given any interviews since the scandal was first unveiled six years ago—until last week, when he spoke to VPR’s Liam Elder-Connors. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Elder-Connors about that interview, which you can read in full here.

Broadcast on Friday, June 3, 2022 at noon.

