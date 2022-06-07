© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: Democrats debate in race for U.S. Senate

Published June 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
The VPR Vermont PBS Debates with two microphones
Live at noon: Host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, the latest in a series of live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.

The Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate joining the debate are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 8, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
