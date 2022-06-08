© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: VPR-Vermont PBS & Seven Days host Democratic debate for U.S. House

Published June 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
Live at 7 p.m., VPR-Vermont PBS and Seven Days host a debate with the Democratic candidates for the U.S. House.

Live at noon: Vermont Edition co-host Mikaela Lefrak and Seven Days reporter Chelsea Edgar moderate a debate between the Democratic candidates for the U.S. House, the latest in a series of live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.

The Democratic candidates for U.S. House joining the debate are:

Broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, on VPR and Vermont PBS.

Note to radio listeners: At 8 p.m., VPR will air NPR's special coverage of a hearing by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The debate will be rebroadcast on VPR at noon on Friday, June 10.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Chelsea Edgar
Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
