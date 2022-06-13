How Vermont citizen scientists made history by finding a rare orchid

Earlier this spring, two Vermonters found a rare orchid on Winooski Valley Park District conservation land in Chittenden County. The small whorled pogonia is considered a threatened species under the Federal Endangered Species Act, and its presence hasn't been confirmed in Vermont since 1902.

The discovery sheds light on the role that citizen scientists play in our world, at a time when climate change threatens an increasing number of plants and animals.

Our guests are:



Tom Doubleday , Colchester resident, who found the orchid along with John Gange of Shelburne

, Colchester resident, who found the orchid along with John Gange of Shelburne Bob Popp, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife botanist

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, June 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

