Biking Vermont: How to see the 14th state on two wheels

Live call-in discussion: Biking in Vermont has exploded in popularity. There are mountain bikes, fat bikes, e-bikes. New trails are constantly being added, and existing trails are growing.

This hour, we're discussing cycling trends and favorite trails with local bike experts. We'll hear about the controversy surrounding e-bikes in many Vermont communities, and how trail networks are deciding whether to allow e-bikes. We'll also get an update on Vermont's tourism industry, as more and more tourists are drawn to the state's many bike trail networks.

Our guests are:



Heather Pelham , commissioner, Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

Mary-Catherine Graziano , outreach and training coordinator, Local Motion

, outreach and training coordinator, Local Motion Lil Ide, director of communication and education, Kingdom Trail Association

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

