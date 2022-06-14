© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022 recap: Where the candidates stand on guns, abortion, climate & more

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
a drawing of debate podiums with red and blue speech bubbles denoting America's two major political parties
KathrynSK
/
iStock
"Vermont Edition" hosts Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak discuss where the Democratic and Republican candidates stand on issues like climate, inflation, guns and more after a series of primary debates featuring those running for the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

This month, VPR-Vermont PBS is airing debates for statewide and federal offices ahead of the state’s Aug. 9 primary. This hour, Vermont Edition hosts Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak reflect on where the candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate stand on issues like guns, abortion, climate and more.

Lefrak has moderated the debates for Vermont's only seat in the U.S House of Representatives, featuring three Republican candidates—Burlington’s Ericka Redic, Rockingham's Liam Madden and West Charleston’s Anya Tynio—as well as the Democrats vying for that post—State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Sianay Chase Clifford, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers.

Cyrus has moderated the primary debates for the Senate, with Republican candidates including U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont, Christina Nolan, Myers Mermel of Manchester and Gerald Malloy of Weathersfield, as well as the Democratic candidates for that office, including Rep. Peter Welch, Warren physician Niki Thran and Brattleboro’s Isaac Evans-Frantz.

Broadcast on Tuesday, June 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'.

Matthew F. Smith
Matthew F. Smith
