Vermont Primary Election 2022 recap: Where the candidates stand on guns, abortion, climate & more

This month, VPR-Vermont PBS is airing debates for statewide and federal offices ahead of the state’s Aug. 9 primary. This hour, Vermont Edition hosts Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak reflect on where the candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate stand on issues like guns, abortion, climate and more.

Lefrak has moderated the debates for Vermont's only seat in the U.S House of Representatives, featuring three Republican candidates—Burlington’s Ericka Redic, Rockingham's Liam Madden and West Charleston’s Anya Tynio—as well as the Democrats vying for that post—State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Sianay Chase Clifford, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers.

Cyrus has moderated the primary debates for the Senate, with Republican candidates including U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont, Christina Nolan, Myers Mermel of Manchester and Gerald Malloy of Weathersfield, as well as the Democratic candidates for that office, including Rep. Peter Welch, Warren physician Niki Thran and Brattleboro’s Isaac Evans-Frantz.

Broadcast on Tuesday, June 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

