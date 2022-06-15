2022 Primary Debates: Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor
Live at noon: Host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor. This is the latest in a series of live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.
The Republicans candidates for Lieutenant Governor joining the debate are:
Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, June 16, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.
Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.