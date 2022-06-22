The Guantanamo Bay prison is 20 years old. These Vermonters worked for years to free one detainee

Live call-in discussion: Twenty years ago, the United States built a military prison on the naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Since then, it’s been used to hold what the U.S. government calls “enemy combatants” from the War on Terror, putting them outside international legal systems. This hour, we'll speak to two Vermonters who worked for years to free one detainee, and we’ll reflect on the legacy of the prison 20 years after it opened.

Our guests are:



David Sleigh, a St. Johnsbury attorney who was among a handful of Vermont attorneys who volunteered to represent detainees held at the Guantanamo Bay prison

a St. Johnsbury attorney who was among a handful of Vermont attorneys who volunteered to represent detainees held at the Guantanamo Bay prison Leslie Gensburg, the widow of Bob Gensburg, who along with Sleigh represented Abdul Zahir, winning his freedom after more than a decade of detention; she also exchanged letters with Zahir during his imprisonment

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

