© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
linda-radtke-vpr-choral-hour.jpg
VPR Choral Hour

VPR Choral Hour Sing-along for 4/3 and 4/5

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour. This week: Schubert's Mass in Eb D 950.
mattabbe
/
ISTOCK

Sing along with Schubert's Mass in Eb this week on the VPR Choral Hour

Download the score for this week's sing-along here...

Schubert Mass in Eb D 950 - Kyrie and Gloria (pp. 1-35)

The VPR Choral Hour offers excerpts from a beloved choral work, inviting you to sing along!

On Sunday, April 3rd, VPR Classical’s Choral Hour sing-along resumes with the first two movements of Franz Schubert’s Mass in Eb D 950. Feel free to dust off your copy or you can download the public domain sheet music for free here...

Schubert Mass in Eb D 950 - Kyrie and Gloria (pp. 1-35)

Sing along this Sunday at 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m., on VPR Classical.

VPR Choral Hour