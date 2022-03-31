VPR Choral Hour Sing-along for 4/3 and 4/5

Download the score for this week's sing-along here...

Schubert Mass in Eb D 950 - Kyrie and Gloria (pp. 1-35)

The VPR Choral Hour offers excerpts from a beloved choral work, inviting you to sing along!

On Sunday, April 3rd, VPR Classical’s Choral Hour sing-along resumes with the first two movements of Franz Schubert’s Mass in Eb D 950. Feel free to dust off your copy or you can download the public domain sheet music for free here...

Sing along this Sunday at 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m., on VPR Classical.