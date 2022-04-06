© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

linda-radtke-vpr-choral-hour.jpg
VPR Choral Hour

VPR Choral Hour for 4/10 and 4/12

Published April 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT
Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour. This week: Schubert, Dvorak, and Bach
Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour.

Join us this Sunday at 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m., on VPR Classical.

Download the score for this week's sing-alongs here...

Schubert DvorakBach

The VPR Choral Hour is action-packed this week, with three pieces to sing along to!

On Sunday, April 10th, VPR Classical’s Choral Hour sing-along includes Schubert’s 6 Antiphons for Palm Sunday, an excerpt from Dvorak’s Stabat Mater, as well as Bach’s Motet Komm, Jesu, Komm (BWV 229). Dig out your copies or download the public domain sheet music for free here...

We’ll also enjoy music for Passover by Canadian composer Srul Irving Glick; music by Verdi, Orlando Gibbons, and two African -American Spirituals.

Download Singalong Music here:

Schubert - 6 Antiphons for Palm Sunday

Dvorak - Stabat Mater

Bach - Komm, Jesu, Komm

