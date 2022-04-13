© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

linda-radtke-vpr-choral-hour.jpg
VPR Choral Hour

VPR Choral Hour 4/17 and 4/19

Published April 13, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Choral Hour Sing-Along
Mattabbe
/
iSTOCK
Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour.

There's much to celebrate on the VPR Choral Hour this week: Passover, Easter, and Earth Day - and we'll have three singalongs!

On Sunday, April 17th, VPR Classical’s Choral Hour sing-along includes Vivaldi's setting of Psalm 114, Songs by Mendelssohn to help celebrate Earth Day, and for Easter, Worthy is the Lamb and the Great Amen from Handel's "Messiah." Dig out your copies or download the public domain sheet music for free here...

We’ll also enjoy music for Passover by Italian Renaissance composer Salamone Rossi, and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, and American composer Morten Lauridsen's beautiful work for Easter, Lux Aeterna.

Download the Singalong Music here:

Vivaldi - In Exitu Israel

Mendelssohn - Songs to be Sung in the Open Air (3 selections from op. 48 and op. 59)

Handel - Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb - Amen

Helen Lyons
VPR Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
