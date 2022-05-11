VPR Choral Hour 5/15 and 5/17: Welcome, Eric Brooks!

This week on the VPR Choral Hour, we are very excited to welcome interim host, Eric Brooks, who presents his first program on VPR Classical. He'll take us on a musical journey through the 20th century with a varied program, including works of Benjamin Britten, Veljo Tormis, and Jean Sibelius. Even the singalong this week, Liszt's 1865 Missa Choralis, anticipates 20th century harmonies.

Help us give a warm welcome to Eric: tune in to the VPR Choral hour, Sunday Morning at 11, and Tuesday evening at 8.

Download the Singalong Music here:

Franz Liszt - Missa Choralis

More about Eric:

Eric K. Brooks is a native of Montpelier. In addition to studying voice at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, NY, Eric holds bachelor’s degrees in both Business Administration and Music from Northern Vermont University. Eric has performed with many vocal and instrumental groups in Vermont and New England, including Melisma, the Oriana Singers, Burlington Choral Society, Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Vermont Opera Theatre, and Vermont Symphonic Winds. Eric is an original member of the Vermont-based professional A Cappella group Counterpoint, and he has previously been featured as a soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and New York Choral Society. He makes his home in the hills of Waterbury and is employed as a Financial Specialist at the Vermont Department of Public Safety.

