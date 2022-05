This week on the VPR Choral Hour, Eric Brooks brings us a garden of English and Irish composers, with works of Gustav Holst, Herbert Howells, and Charles Villiers Stanford. The singalong this week is Ralph Vaughan Williams's great choral masterpiece, the Mass in g.

Tune in Sunday morning at 11 and for the rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8.

Download the music for the singalong here:

Ralph Vaughan Williams - Mass in g