Join guest host Eric Brooks for a glorious hour of music this week, with a singalong of Franz Schubert's uplifting Mass No. 5 in Ab. Other composers on the show this week include Arnold Schoenberg, Percy Grainger, and Edward Elgar. Come listen and sing along, Sunday morning at 11 and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 on the VPR Choral hour.

Download the music for the singalong here:

Franz Schubert - Mass No. 5 in Ab, D678

Enjoy!