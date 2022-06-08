Choral Hour 6/12 & 6/14: Early Polyphony to Present-Day Favorites - and a J.S. Bach Sing-Along!

Host Eric Brooks takes us on a 600-year journey this week on the VPR Choral hour, from early polyphony with Guillaume Dufay and Carlo Gesualdo, to 20 and 21st century favorites, Randall Thompson and Eric Whitacre. He'll also look at music of the great gospel choir director Mollie Moss Clark. This week's Sing-Along is J.S. Bach's Church Cantata Nun Komm Der Heiden Heiland (BWV 62).

Enjoy the time-traveling this week!

Download the Sing-Along music here:

J. S. Bach - Nun Komm Der Heiden Heiland (BWV 62)