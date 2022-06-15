Choral Hour 6/19 & 6/21: A Joyful Juneteenth Celebration

Join guest host Eric Brooks this week for a program devoted entirely to the African American Spiritual tradition. Music of hope and inspiration, of struggle and triumph will fill your soul as we celebrate Juneteenth on the VPR Choral Hour.

There's no official singalong this week, but we feel sure you'll want to belt out a tune or two as we enjoy performances from the VT-based Counterpoint ensemble, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Sixteen, amongst others. Tune in Sunday morning at 11, and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 on VPR Classical.

At noon, directly following Sunday's broadcast of the Choral Hour, VPR Classical will broadcast a special two-hour presentation of Damien Geter's An African American Requiem. Find out more here.

