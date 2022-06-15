© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR Choral Hour

Choral Hour 6/19 & 6/21: A Joyful Juneteenth Celebration

Published June 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
General Order No. 3 was the final execution and fulfillment of the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. The people to whom this order was addressed were the last group of Americans to be informed that all formerly enslaved persons were now free.
General Order No. 3 was the final execution and fulfillment of the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. The people to whom this order was addressed were the last group of Americans to be informed that all formerly enslaved persons were now free.

Join guest host Eric Brooks this week for a program devoted entirely to the African American Spiritual tradition. Music of hope and inspiration, of struggle and triumph will fill your soul as we celebrate Juneteenth on the VPR Choral Hour.

There's no official singalong this week, but we feel sure you'll want to belt out a tune or two as we enjoy performances from the VT-based Counterpoint ensemble, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Sixteen, amongst others. Tune in Sunday morning at 11, and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 on VPR Classical.

At noon, directly following Sunday's broadcast of the Choral Hour, VPR Classical will broadcast a special two-hour presentation of Damien Geter's An African American Requiem. Find out more here.

Helen Lyons
VPR Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
