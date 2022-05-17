Home
Home
Abortion
VPR News
Vt. abortion rights opponent on the Supreme Court leak, proposed reproductive rights amendment
Grace Benninghoff
For the first time in half a century, states will likely decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. Some Vermonters remain opposed to abortion and would like to see stronger restrictions in place.
Listen
•
7:25