Climate & Environment

The home for VPR's coverage of climate and environment issues affecting the state of Vermont.
The Biden administration will invoke the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia.
It’s early in the growing season, but the weather has already challenged Vermont farmers. They’ve faced extreme temperature swings — something increasingly common with climate change.
Lawmakers this session considered major changes to Act 250, Vermont’s biggest land use and development law. They tussled with Gov. Scott over how Act 250 is governed and new environmental protections, ultimately scoring a veto. But they also made some headway when it comes to making Act 250 friendlier to affordable housing projects in village centers. So what made it to the finish line?
The Lake Champlain Basin Program, a multi-state and provincial partnership, unveiled a revised five-year plan aimed at restoring and protecting the lake from the worsening effects of climate change.
A new book shares the gripping story of Dick Conant, a social misfit who spent more than two decades canoeing America's waterways.
Vermont Green Football Club is a newly formed soccer league in Vermont that's committed to environmental sustainability and outreach to Vermont's newest arrivals.
The bill would have set a goal to conserve 30% of Vermont's land by 2030, then further by 2050.
Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday signed into law a bill that creates Vermont’s first ever environmental justice policy.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak discusses the possible decommissioning of a dam in Lamoille County and what it would mean for the Green River Reservoir.
What to know about the MOPR, an obscure rule that critics say is harming renewable energy and raising electricity bills.