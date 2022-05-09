Election 2022

-
Host Connor Cyrus interviews Gerald Malloy, a U.S. Army veteran and business consultant from Perkinsville seeking the Republican party's nomination for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat.
Isaac Evans-Frantz is one of three declared Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate. Host Connor Cyrus asks him about his platform and what's motivating his run for office.
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks to U.S. House candidate Sianay Chase Clifford, one of four women running as Democrats for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House.
Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint is one of four women—all Democrats—seeking to represent Vermonters in Washington in the state's only seat in the US House. This hour, we talk to Sen. Balint about why she's running for national office and what her priorities would be if elected.
Former U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont Christina Nolan is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican, seeking the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale is one of three current Democratic candidates for Vermont's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rep. Welch aims to win the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Patrick Leahy retires in 2022.
Gray is running for the Democratic nomination for Vermont's open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives