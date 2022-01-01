The Phillips Legacy Society recognizes those individuals with the vision and foresight to consider VPR in their will or other gift planning.

Planned gifts (such as a bequest in your will, charitable gift annuities, charitable remainder trusts, naming VPR as a beneficiary of your retirement account assets, etc.) allow donors to make meaningful gifts that complement their financial and philanthropic goals. In turn, such gifts insure the long-term financial strength of VPR and will enable us to continue to provide programming that informs, educates and enriches future generations.

The Phillips Legacy Society was created in honor of Ray Phillips and Wes Phillips, whose leadership and philanthropic vision helped make VPR the strong organization it is today. There are over two hundred community members who have made this thoughtful commitment to the long term sustainability of VPR. Please consider joining them. We have a number of tools, articles and other information to help guide your gift planning.

The beauty of the Phillips Legacy Society is that, like membership in VPR, it is available to anyone. It does not require wealth. Rather, it is an opportunity for our long time supporters to have a lasting and meaningful impact on the future success of VPR.

You can join the Phillips Legacy Society by simply notifying us that you have made a provision for VPR in the form of a bequest in your will or other planned gift.

For more information contact our staff:



Ryan Chartier, Associate Director of Major Giving, rchartier@vpr.org , (802) 654-4388

, (802) 654-4388 Karen Jamiel, Philanthropy Operations Coordinator, kjamiel@vpr.org , (802) 654-4308

If you have already included VPR in your estate plans please let us know so we can welcome you into our Phillips Legacy Society, and more importantly, thank you for your generosity.

Official Address:

Vermont Public Radio

365 Troy Avenue

Colchester, VT 05446

