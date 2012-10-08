Vermont Legislature

-
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will speak with statehouse reporters on the big takeaways of the legislative session that wrapped up last Thursday.
-
Vermont lawmakers on Thursday closed the books on a session that resulted in historic new investments in housing, climate initiatives and human services.
-
Vermont will join 10 other states that give adopted adults the right to request and obtain their original birth certificates without restriction.
-
The Supreme Court may be close to striking down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guarantees a Constitutional right to an abortion. Here's what that would mean for Vermonters.
-
One of the big issues facing lawmakers in the final weeks of the session is how to craft legislation that would cut taxes. Gov. Phil Scott outlined his proposal back in January. The House passed its plan last month. And just last week, the Senate adopted their own approach. A key element of the whole debate is if Vermont should tax Social Security benefits, and if so, to what degree.
-
The Vermont Senate voted Friday to advance a clean heat standard. The measure passed the House earlier this session.
-
Every legislative session, eighth graders from around Vermont apply to be legislative pages. Some of them pages have shared essays with VPR about what it’s like to serve under the golden dome.
-
A bill to inject $200 million into the pension program for state employees and teachers is moving through the state legislature, but Gov. Phil Scott is pushing for changes.
-
Sen. Patrick Leahy bid farewell to Vermont lawmakers Wednesday afternoon at an emotional ceremony at the Statehouse.
-
Gov. Phil Scott is threatening to veto two landmark spending bills if lawmakers don't make changes to the legislation.