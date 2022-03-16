VPR Choral Hour Sing-Along for 3/20 & 3/22

Download the score for this week's sing-along here...

Spring - The Seasons - Franz Joseph Haydn

The VPR Choral Hour offers a beloved choral work, inviting you to sing along!

On Sunday, March 20th and Tuesday, March 22nd on VPR Classical, the Choral Hour sing-along continues with Spring from Franz Joseph Haydn's The Seasons. Feel free to dust off your copy or you can download the public domain sheet music for free here...

Sing along this Sunday at 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m., on VPR Classical.