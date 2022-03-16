© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR Classical

VPR Choral Hour Sing-Along for 3/20 & 3/22

Vermont Public Radio | By Linda Radtke
Published March 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour.

Download the score for this week's sing-along here...

Spring - The Seasons - Franz Joseph Haydn

The VPR Choral Hour offers a beloved choral work, inviting you to sing along!

On Sunday, March 20th and Tuesday, March 22nd on VPR Classical, the Choral Hour sing-along continues with Spring from Franz Joseph Haydn's The Seasons. Feel free to dust off your copy or you can download the public domain sheet music for free here...

Sing along this Sunday at 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m., on VPR Classical.

VPR Classical
Linda Radtke
Linda Radtke, the host of the VPR Choral Hour, has spent a lot of time through the years in the VPR studio singing with Counterpoint and other choral ensembles, volunteering for pledge drives, and recording for the commentary series.
