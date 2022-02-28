WATCH: How is climate change projected to affect Vermont over the next 30 years?

Drought, extreme precipitation, less snow and longer growing seasons — these are just some of the ways Vermont has already seen its climate change.

And that change is happening faster here than the rest of the world, on average.

Fifty-eight percent of Vermonters surveyed expect climate change will have a "major" impact on life in the state, over the next 30 years. That's according to a recent VPR-Vermont PBS poll.

Scientists say if we want to know what Vermont will look like in 30 years, the best clues we have lie in the recent past. Watch the video above to learn more about what the state might look in 2050.