Scott administration to lift masking recommendations for all indoor spaces — including schools

The Scott administration will urge schools across Vermont to drop mask mandates starting on March 14th, regardless of vaccination rates among students.

The administration had already recommended doing away with mask mandates in schools with vaccination rates of at least 80%.

As COVID case counts continue to fall, Gov. Phil Scott said during his weekly press conference Thursday that all kids can now safely enter the classroom without facial coverings.

“I think it’s time that we get back to some sort of normal for kids in particular — to see their classmates' faces again, their facial expressions, to socially interact and not be in a constant state of fear,” Scott said.

Schools aren’t the only place in which the administration says masks are no longer necessary. Starting March 14th, it’s lifting masking recommendations for all other indoor public spaces as well.

Read More: Scott admin ending mask recommendation for highly vaccinated schools in late February

“The decision to wear a mask will be up to each person based on their own circumstances and health needs,” State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said.

“While we’ve learned much about this virus, it does continue to surprise us and we need to be prepared to adjust if necessary.” State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso

The announcement comes as COVID case counts continue to drop in Vermont.

According to the state Department of Financial Regulation’s most recent analysis, case counts have dropped by 20% over the last week, and are now down by 91% since the omicron peak.

COVID-related hospitalizations, meanwhile, declined by 25% over the past week among fully vaccinated Vermonters, and by 35% among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Quarantine and isolation guidance for Vermonters exposed to the virus will also shift later this month.

Kelso said starting March 14, people who are close contacts and not fully vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine, but should get tested.

Kelso said public health guidance could change as circumstances merit.

“If a new variant emerges that is cause for concern, we will revisit public health guidance, which includes recommendations on things like masking, isolation, quarantine, testing and vaccines,” she said. “While we’ve learned much about this virus, it does continue to surprise us and we need to be prepared to adjust if necessary.”



State Support For Ukraine

The governor on Thursday called on Vermont lawmakers to appropriate taxpayer money for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Scott said he wants to earmark $643,077 to support Ukraine, which amounts to one dollar for every Vermonter.

“I know there is nothing our small state can do alone to change the outcome of what happens over 4,000 miles away in Ukraine,” Scott said. “But I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”

House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint issued a joint statement Thursday welcoming the governor’s request for funding.

“We have had conversations with other legislative leaders," they said. "And we are united in both chambers to take immediate legislative action and get humanitarian aid out the door as soon as we return next week.”

...I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need.” Gov. Phil Scott

The proposed allocation accompanies an executive order signed by Scott on Thursday that welcomes Ukrainian refugees to Vermont and requires state agencies to terminate contracts that involve Russian companies or Russian-sourced goods.

“Over a million Ukrainians have already been displaced, and we have a moral obligation to do our part,” he said.

Scott said State Treasurer Beth Pearce is in the process of identifying and liquidating any state investments in Russian-based enterprises.

And Scott has rescinded a still-active executive order from 1991 in which Vermont formalized a “Sister State” relationship with Karelia, Russia.

“This was done at a time when the Cold War was coming to an end and there was genuine desire for peace and cooperation,” Scott said. “It’s clear Putin’s Russia no longer shares this goal.”

Earlier this week, Scott ordered the Department of Liquor and Lottery to stop ordering products from Russian-owned distilleries.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Peter Hirschfeld: