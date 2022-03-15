Vt. Rep. Peter Welch tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Peter Welch has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a twitter announcement Monday evening, Welch said his symptoms are mild, and he'll be isolating and working from home this week.
Welch, a Democrat, urged all eligible Vermonters to get vaccinated and boosted.
Welch, 74, is the highest-ranking public official in Vermont to disclose a positive COVID test.
This evening I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, my symptoms,which started this morning, are mild. I am grateful for the protection I have from my vaccine and booster. If you're eligible, please get vaccinated & boosted.— Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) March 15, 2022
I will be isolating and working from home this week.