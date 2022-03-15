© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR News

Vt. Rep. Peter Welch tests positive for COVID-19

Vermont Public Radio | By Karen Anderson
Published March 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
AP-Welch-072213.jpg
Toby Talbot
/
AP/file
In a tweet Monday, March 14, 2022, Rep. Peter Welch said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Peter Welch has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a twitter announcement Monday evening, Welch said his symptoms are mild, and he'll be isolating and working from home this week.

Welch, a Democrat, urged all eligible Vermonters to get vaccinated and boosted.

Welch, 74, is the highest-ranking public official in Vermont to disclose a positive COVID test.

